Talking with Thalia: Self-Care and the Power of Touch

It's National Wellness Month, and on Talking with Thalia, Robert Seibel, director of Spa Las Palmas at the Omni Rancho Las Palmas in Rancho Mirage, shared why self-care and the power of touch matter so much for both body and mind. Robert talked about the healing benefits of massage, the spa's two-hour chakra balancing ritual designed to find and release the body's "blockages," and how treatments like red light saunas, scrubs, and facials can help guests feel safe exploring wellness for the first time. He also encouraged anyone hesitant to try spa treatments to start small, saying it's "no longer an indulgence, it's a necessity."