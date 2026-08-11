Trump Backs FIFA President Gianni Infantino Amid Criticism

President Donald Trump is publicly backing FIFA President Gianni Infantino as the soccer governing body's leader faces growing criticism and calls for his resignation.

Trump posted his support for Infantino on Truth Social Monday, saying FIFA would be making a "terrible mistake" by considering replacing him.

The comments come as Infantino faces fallout from the now-scrapped FIFA Forward Enterprise proposal, which sought to sell a portion of the commercial and operational rights to the World Cup and other FIFA competitions to private investors.

The proposal divided the global soccer community, with continental confederations and national soccer associations split over whether FIFA needs a change in leadership.

European soccer governing body UEFA, CONCACAF and the Asian Football Confederation have called for leadership changes and an independent review of the situation.

Trump and Infantino have developed a close relationship surrounding the 2026 World Cup, which will be hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Trump was also awarded FIFA's inaugural Peace Prize before the tournament, a decision that drew widespread criticism.

The proposed FIFA Forward Enterprise deal also raised questions because of the involvement of Thrive Capital, an investment firm headed by Joshua Kushner, the brother of Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law.

Infantino has acknowledged mistakes were made but remains under pressure as FIFA attempts to move beyond the controversy.

Trump's public support adds another layer to the growing debate over Infantino's future as FIFA president.

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