Trump Media says firms pay $100K for faster Truth Social access

Wall Street firms are paying tens of thousands of dollars a month for faster access to posts on President Donald Trump’s Truth Social account, according to Trump Media and Technology Group.

During the company’s first earnings call with analysts Monday, Trump Media said it has signed more than 10 customer agreements, primarily with high-frequency trading companies. The customers are paying between $60,000 and $100,000 a month for direct access to Truth Social’s data feed.

The service provides posts through an application programming interface, or API, allowing customers to receive information fractions of a second before it becomes available to the general public.

That speed can be valuable to high-frequency trading firms, whose computer algorithms can react almost instantly to information that could move financial markets.

Trump frequently uses Truth Social to announce policy decisions, including information involving tariffs, national security and executive orders. Such announcements can affect stocks, bonds, oil and other financial assets.

Trump Media interim CEO Kevin McGurn said the company has already recognized some revenue from the agreements and expects the business to become a meaningful source of revenue.

The company is also in discussions about providing Truth Social data access to news organizations and artificial intelligence companies.

The arrangement has drawn scrutiny from Democratic Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Adam Schiff, who previously asked federal regulators to investigate whether providing Wall Street firms with faster access to Trump's posts could violate securities laws.

The lawmakers argued that the arrangement could give wealthy investors and high-frequency traders an advantage over ordinary investors.

The development comes as Trump Media continues to struggle financially. Truth Social had about 261,300 daily active users in July, according to Similarweb data cited by CNN, down 40% from the previous year.

Trump Media reported $1.7 million in revenue last quarter and a $238 million loss. The company has never reported a quarterly profit.