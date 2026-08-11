Tuesday, August 11, 2026

The latest Roggin Report examines several issues making headlines across the Coachella Valley and Riverside County, including a lawsuit raising questions about whether officials missed an opportunity to protect a child.

One year after seven-month-old Emmanuel Haro was falsely reported kidnapped in Yucaipa, his parents are serving prison sentences, but Emmanuel’s remains have never been recovered. His father, Jake Haro, is serving 25 years to life plus six years after pleading guilty to murder and child abuse. His mother, Rebecca Haro, received 12 years and eight months.

A new lawsuit filed on behalf of Emmanuel’s three-year-old sister alleges Riverside County received a neglect report involving the family before Emmanuel was born, but incorrectly recorded the information, leaving the family without a previous abuse history in its records.

The report also examines security concerns at Splash House after nine people were injured when a glass bottle was thrown from the VIP section during an after party at the Palm Springs Air Museum. Seven people were hospitalized and two were treated at the scene. Although glass bottles are prohibited, organizers have not explained how one entered the venue. Palm Springs police and festival organizers are discussing additional officers and private security before the second weekend.

The discussion also turns to a recent hiker rescue on Palm Desert’s Bump and Grind Trail. Emergency crews responded after a hiker became too weak to continue in the extreme heat. A Riverside County Sheriff’s helicopter evacuated the person, who was later taken to a hospital. Officials have repeatedly warned people to avoid strenuous outdoor activity during the hottest parts of the day.

Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.