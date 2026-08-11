Vinyl Records Making A Comeback in Sales

Vinyl records are making a major comeback, and local record stores are seeing the demand firsthand.

At Midnight Moon Record Shop in Idyllwild, staff are preparing for a surge of customers ahead of National Vinyl Record Day.

Staff member Raquel Ramos says it's one of the busiest times of the year for record collectors.

She says more young people are also discovering vinyl and embracing the classic format.

That excitement reflects a larger national trend.

According to the Recording Industry Association of America, vinyl record sales surpassed one billion dollars in a calendar year for the first time this century in 2025.

For many listeners, the appeal goes beyond the music.

Collectors say they enjoy the sound, album artwork and the experience of physically holding a record.

They say that hands-on experience creates a connection to music that digital formats can't always replicate.

And as more longtime collectors and younger music fans embrace vinyl, local record shops are preparing to keep the format spinning.