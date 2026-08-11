Weather
Your NBC Palm Springs Radar NOW on Tuesday Afternoon, August 11, 2026!
Thunderstorms have developed over the Santa Rosa Mountains where heavy rain and lightning strikes have been detected.
Because mid-level steering currents are pushing some of the precipitation to the NNW, a few light spill-over showers are possible this afternoon over the Western half of the Coachella Valley. Thunder has also been audible.
@JerrySteffen
@NBCPalmSprings
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 11, 2026
Coachella ValleyPalm SpringsWeather
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