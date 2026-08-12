68% of Couples Say They Didn't Know Their Partner's Finances Before Living Together

Talking about money can be uncomfortable for couples, but financial experts say avoiding the conversation can create problems down the road.

A recent survey from Fidelity Investments found that 68% of couples said they did not have a full picture of their partner's financial situation until after they had started living together.

Even after moving in together, money can remain a difficult subject. Fidelity says nearly half of couples report avoiding financial conversations to prevent conflict.

The issue can become even more complicated as younger generations increasingly choose to keep some financial accounts separate.

Frank Maltais of Fidelity Investments said about two-thirds of people surveyed said maintaining some level of financial independence is important to them.

But keeping accounts separate does not have to mean keeping financial information secret.

Experts recommend that couples discuss basic financial information early in a relationship, including income, debt, savings habits and financial goals.

"Whether couples combine everything, keep things separate or maybe do a mix of both, success really comes down to communication and transparency," Maltais said.

The advice comes as couples also face significant expenses associated with major life events. According to The Knot's survey of more than 10,000 couples, the average wedding costs about $34,200.

For couples who struggle to start financial conversations, experts recommend starting small and making the discussions routine.

One suggestion is to set aside dedicated time for an occasional "money date," creating a low-pressure opportunity to discuss spending, savings and future goals.

The goal is not necessarily to combine every account, but to make sure both partners understand their overall financial picture and are working toward shared goals.

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