An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up on Wednesday, August 12, 2026!

Because there is still enough mid-level moisture in place, a couple of mountain storms are possible this afternoon. A few Coachella Valley sprinkles are a slight possibility.

With dew points in the 50s, the Valley will experience some Desert-style humidity again today.



As far as cloud cover is concerned, the Valley will see some sunshine this afternoon. This will be followed by bands of thick high clouds late tonight through Friday morning.

Valley temps will slowly warm from around 100° on Thursday to a near-normal 108° by Monday.

@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings