Business, Finance & Tech
Average County Gas Price Unchanged After Dropping Six Times in Seven Days
RIVERSIDE (CNS) - The run of six decreases in seven days to the
average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County
totaling 6.6 cents ended today when it was unchanged, remaining at $5.54.
The average price dropped five consecutive days, rose three-tenths of
a cent Monday and decreased eight-tenths of a cent Tuesday, according to
figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.
The average price is 5 cents less than one week ago, but 30.1 cents
more than one month ago and $1.231 higher than one year ago. It has increased
98.9 cents since the start of the joint U.S./Israel attack on Iran on Feb. 28,
which sent oil prices higher and drastically accelerated increases at the gas
pump.
The national average price rose 2.5 cents to $4.036, one day after the
10-day streak of decreases totaling 9.7 cents ended with an increase of two-
tenths of a cent. It is 4.4 cents less than one week ago, but 16 cents more
than one month ago and 89.6 cents higher than one year ago.
The national average price has increased $1.054 since the attack on Iran.
Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.
By: City News Service
August 12, 2026