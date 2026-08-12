Average County Gas Price Unchanged After Dropping Six Times in Seven Days

RIVERSIDE (CNS) - The run of six decreases in seven days to the

average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County

totaling 6.6 cents ended today when it was unchanged, remaining at $5.54.



The average price dropped five consecutive days, rose three-tenths of

a cent Monday and decreased eight-tenths of a cent Tuesday, according to

figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.



The average price is 5 cents less than one week ago, but 30.1 cents

more than one month ago and $1.231 higher than one year ago. It has increased

98.9 cents since the start of the joint U.S./Israel attack on Iran on Feb. 28,

which sent oil prices higher and drastically accelerated increases at the gas

pump.



The national average price rose 2.5 cents to $4.036, one day after the

10-day streak of decreases totaling 9.7 cents ended with an increase of two-

tenths of a cent. It is 4.4 cents less than one week ago, but 16 cents more

than one month ago and 89.6 cents higher than one year ago.



The national average price has increased $1.054 since the attack on Iran.



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