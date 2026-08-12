Back-to-school anxiety is normal, but parents can help kids manage it

A new school year brings new supplies, new teachers, new classmates, and a lot of unknowns, and for many students that mix comes with some anxiety. According to Jody Baumstein, a licensed psychotherapist with Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, that's a normal reaction to change, whether a child is starting school for the first time or heading off to college.

"There's a sweet spot where we can feel some, but not be overwhelmed and consumed by it," Baumstein said.

She said the key is practicing coping skills before a child actually needs them, not waiting until anxiety hits during the school day. Simple techniques can help kids slow their bodies down, including closing their eyes and counting to ten, planting their feet on the floor, and taking deep breaths. For breathing exercises, Baumstein suggests having a child place a hand on their stomach to feel it rise and fall. For younger children, she recommends lying on the floor with a stuffed animal on their abdomen so they can watch it move with each breath.

"We want them to have lots of different things in their toolkit, so if they do feel overwhelmed when they're at school, they know what to do because you've already practiced," Baumstein said.

She added that one of the best ways to teach kids these skills is by modeling them. When something stressful comes up for parents, talking through it openly with their children can help.

"Explain what you're feeling and what you're going to do with that feeling to prepare, because that's how they learn," Baumstein said.



