Batter Up, Palm Springs, It's Time for a Hashtag Holiday Pop Quiz

This Wednesday, August 12, 2026 is packed with fun reasons to celebrate, and weatherman Jerry Steffen is back with another round of Hashtag Holiday Calendar and Pop Quiz, brought to you by One Coachella Valley.

Today's calendar is a big one. It's National Vinyl Records Day, marking the anniversary of Thomas Edison's 1877 invention of the phonograph and the birth of recorded sound. It's also National Middle Child Day, a chance to give a little extra love to the siblings who often get overlooked between the oldest and the youngest. And rounding things out, it's National Baseball Fans Day, celebrating everyone who loves watching or attending America's pastime, including right here in the desert with the Palm Springs Power.

With baseball on the brain, Wednesday's pop quiz took fans out to the ballgame with two questions all about the sport's history. The first question dug into the story behind the unofficial anthem of baseball, and the second sent players back to the very first class inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York.

Want to see if you know your baseball history as well as the crew in the studio?



1) The song "Take Me Out to the Ball Game" became especially popular in the 1980s after sportscaster Harry Caray began singing it during the seventh inning stretch at which ballpark?

A) Dodger Stadium

B) Fenway Park

C) Wrigley Field





2) The first class inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1936 included Ty Cobb, Babe Ruth, Christy Mathewson, and Walter Johnson. Who was the fifth member of that inaugural class, a Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop nicknamed the Flying Dutchman?

A) Cy Young

B) Dizzy Dean

C) Honus Wagner

Catch Hashtag Holiday Calendar and Pop Quiz weekday mornings, and don't forget to grab your baseball cap for National Baseball Fans Day, or maybe just drop a needle on your favorite record to celebrate National Vinyl Records Day while you're at it.



