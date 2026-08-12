Cafe La Jefa Recognized for Promoting Healthy Living

Popular Palm Springs coffee house and restaurant Cafe La Jefa has been recognized by the Blue Zones Project for its efforts to promote healthy living and community connection.

Located inside the Flannery Exchange, Cafe La Jefa has served the Palm Springs community since 2021. The cafe has become a gathering place where healthy food, wellness and social connections come together.

The recognition comes as Cafe La Jefa expands its efforts to encourage an active lifestyle. The cafe recently launched a run club in partnership with Active CV, giving community members an opportunity to walk, run and stay active together.

Blue Zones Project officials say businesses like Cafe La Jefa can make healthy choices easier while also creating opportunities for people to build meaningful connections.

The cafe is part of a growing network of Coachella Valley businesses working to encourage healthier lifestyles throughout the desert.

For Cafe La Jefa, the recognition highlights its role not only as a place to grab coffee or a meal, but also as a community hub focused on wellness, activity and bringing people together.

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