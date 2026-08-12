California Lawmakers Push to Name Companies With Workers on Medi-Cal

California lawmakers are pushing to revive a law that would publicly identify large companies whose employees are enrolled in Medi-Cal, the state’s Medicaid program, as new federal work requirements approach.

The proposal, authored by Democratic state Sen. Lola Smallwood-Cuevas, would require California to identify companies with at least 100 employees who have workers enrolled in Medi-Cal. Supporters say the measure would increase transparency and highlight businesses whose employees rely on taxpayer-funded health coverage.

Smallwood-Cuevas said nearly 5 million of the more than 14 million Californians enrolled in Medi-Cal could be subject to new federal work requirements.

Under the requirements included in the federal tax-and-spending law signed by President Donald Trump, many nondisabled Medicaid recipients ages 19 to 64 will have to demonstrate that they are working, volunteering or attending school for at least 80 hours a month to maintain coverage.

Supporters of employer reporting argue that many low-wage workers already work but still cannot afford employer-sponsored health insurance. Opponents of the idea, including major companies that have appeared on similar lists in Nevada, say Medicaid eligibility is based on household income and family circumstances, not simply an employee’s hourly wage.

Nevada has maintained a list of large employers with workers enrolled in Medicaid since 2017. Amazon and Walmart have frequently ranked among the companies with the largest numbers of enrolled employees.

Some states are taking a stronger approach. New Jersey recently approved financial penalties for businesses with significant numbers of Medicaid-enrolled workers. Other proposals in Washington and Colorado failed this year.

Health policy researchers say employer Medicaid data could help illustrate the challenges facing low-income workers who may not have access to affordable health insurance.

The debate comes as states prepare for potentially significant Medicaid coverage losses under the new federal requirements. Researchers estimate millions of people nationwide could become uninsured over the next decade.

Jazmin Orozco Rodriguez wrote this story for KFF Health News.

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