Collagen 101: What You Need to Know Before You Buy

If you've walked down the supplement aisle lately, you've probably noticed collagen seems to be everywhere. It's not just a trend either, this category keeps growing year after year, and for good reason. As we get older, our bodies naturally produce less collagen, and that shows up in our skin, joints, and overall sense of vitality.

Why Collagen Matters as You Age

Collagen has become known as one of the go to supplements for healthy aging, and it's easy to see why. Fewer fine lines and wrinkles, stronger joints, and better skin health are all reasons people reach for it. Generations ago, we got plenty of collagen naturally through foods like bone broth, but that's not really part of the modern diet anymore, which is why so many people are turning to supplements to fill the gap.

Dose Matters More Than You Think

Here's something worth knowing before you buy, not all collagen products are created equal. To actually see results for skin health, you typically need a therapeutic amount each day, and that's often more than what you'd get from a gummy or a single small serving. If you're going the gummy route, you'll usually need more than one a day to get a meaningful dose. It's a good reminder to check labels and understand what you're really getting.

Choosing What's Right for You

Collagen comes in several forms, including powders, liquids, and gummies, so there's flexibility depending on what fits your lifestyle. There are also different types worth knowing about. Some are better suited for skin and overall aging support, while others are specifically formulated for joints, tendons, and cartilage and can be effective at a much lower dose. The key is picking one product and sticking with the full recommended amount, rather than mixing and matching small doses from several sources.

Finding What Works for You

With so many collagen options available, it really comes down to your personal goals, whether that's supporting your skin, your joints, or your overall aging process. Taking a little time to understand what you're taking and how much you need can make all the difference.

As always, talk with your healthcare provider before starting any new supplement routine.

This segment is brought to you by Clark's Nutrition in Rancho Mirage, your local resource for health and wellness products for the whole family.



