Democrats Intensify Scrutiny of David Ellison Over Paramount-WBD Deal

Democratic lawmakers are intensifying their scrutiny of Paramount CEO David Ellison as the company's proposed acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery remains tied up in an antitrust legal battle.

Rep. Jamie Raskin, the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, sent Ellison a letter Wednesday accusing him of having a close relationship with President Donald Trump and urging the Paramount CEO to answer questions about the proposed deal.

Raskin's letter raises concerns about Paramount potentially taking control of CNN and points to recent comments from Paramount Chief Legal Officer Makan Delrahim that Ellison wants to "bring it back to news."

The letter also cites concerns about alleged political interference at Paramount-owned CBS News, which the news division has disputed.

Democrats have repeatedly questioned Paramount's dealings with the Trump administration while the company sought regulatory approval for its Warner Bros. Discovery acquisition. Raskin said a Democratic-led Judiciary Committee would examine the federal approval process if Democrats regain control of the House after the midterm elections.

Paramount has maintained that the proposed merger is pro-competitive and has pointed to regulatory approvals from the Justice Department and other authorities.

The deal remains on hold because of a state antitrust lawsuit and a separate lawsuit filed by the Writers Guild of America. Paramount has agreed not to complete the merger until a trial takes place or until June 1, 2027.

A trial is currently scheduled for March, although settlement discussions remain possible.

The legal fight has also raised questions about Paramount's future in California. Paramount Chief Legal Officer Makan Delrahim said the company does not want to leave the state but must consider its business environment. California Attorney General Rob Bonta characterized reports of a potential move as an attempt to pressure regulators.

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