Dust Storm Moves West Across Coachella Valley After Emergency Weather Alert

A storm moving west across the Coachella Valley Wednesday evening prompted an emergency weather alert on phones across the region.

The storm was moving west from the Coachella area, bringing the potential for strong winds, blowing dust and thunderstorms as conditions changed across the Valley.

NBC Palm Springs reporter Alondra Campos happened to be returning to the station from another news story when she captured video of the storm moving across the Coachella area.

The dramatic clips show the storm pushing west, with dark clouds and dusty conditions developing across the desert.

Residents across the Coachella Valley were urged to pay attention to emergency alerts and changing weather conditions as the storm moved through the region.

Drivers should use caution during periods of blowing dust, which can quickly reduce visibility. Residents should also avoid driving through flooded roadways and seek shelter indoors if thunderstorms or strong winds move into their area.

The National Weather Service continues to monitor storm activity across the region as monsoonal moisture moves through Southern California.

NBC Palm Springs will continue tracking the storm and providing updates as conditions develop across the Coachella Valley.

Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.