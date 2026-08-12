Extreme Heat Can Cause Flight Delays, Cancellations and Weight Restrictions

Extreme summer heat can do more than make a vacation uncomfortable. High temperatures can also affect airplane performance and lead to flight delays, weight restrictions, fuel stops and, in some cases, cancellations.

The problem comes down to air density. Airplanes need dense air to help their engines produce thrust and their wings generate lift during takeoff. As temperatures rise, air becomes less dense, making it more difficult for an aircraft to get airborne.

Airlines can compensate by reducing the aircraft's weight or using a longer runway. At airports where extending runways isn't practical, airlines may need to remove cargo or passengers to meet safety requirements.

The Federal Aviation Administration said airlines can also reduce the amount of fuel loaded onto a plane, although that could require an additional fuel stop before reaching the final destination.

In extreme temperatures, however, reducing weight may not be enough. The FAA said temperatures can sometimes exceed the maximum conditions used during aircraft testing, leaving pilots without the necessary data to safely operate the plane.

Extreme heat can also affect airport workers and passengers. Ground crews working outdoors may face dangerous conditions, while airlines may take steps to keep aircraft cabins cooler.

July 2026 was the hottest month on record for the contiguous United States dating back to 1895, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

As heat waves become hotter and more frequent, travelers may increasingly encounter weather-related flight disruptions during the summer.

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