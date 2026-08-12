Five Colorado Teenagers Killed in Crash as Grand Junction School District Mourns

A western Colorado community is mourning five teenagers who were killed in a weekend car crash as students returned to school in Grand Junction.

The five victims, all 17-year-old boys, were traveling in a car that veered off Lookout Lane in Orchard Mesa and went over a cliff. Their bodies were discovered Sunday.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Police are considering speed as a possible factor.

The tragedy came as students in Grand Junction began a new school year Tuesday. Mesa County Valley School District 51 shared a message of support for the victims’ families, friends, classmates, teachers and the broader school community.

“Our hearts are with the families and loved ones of the students we tragically lost,” the district said.

The district added, “We grieve together. We support one another. And we will continue to walk alongside one another through the difficult days ahead.”

One of the victims was identified as William Simms. His sister told CBS Colorado that Simms and his friends were “living their lives to the fullest” before the crash.

First responders used ropes to reach the crash site after the vehicle went over the cliff.

Online fundraisers have also been established to help the victims’ families with funeral expenses and other costs.

As the investigation continues, the school district said it will support students and staff through the grieving process.

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