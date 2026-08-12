Google Says AI Agents Could Transform How We Use Smartphones

Google is envisioning a future in which artificial intelligence handles many of the tasks people currently perform manually on their smartphones.

Sameer Samat, president of Google’s Android ecosystem, told CNN that the company is working toward a version of Android where users can simply describe what they want to accomplish and let an AI agent handle the steps.

For example, an AI agent could eventually review notes from a doctor’s appointment, check insurance coverage and schedule an MRI without requiring the user to switch between multiple apps.

Google’s newest Pixel smartphones include features designed to move toward that vision. A new light on the back of the Pixel 11 Pro indicates when Gemini is processing a command, while a new Android feature called Halo is expected to show an AI agent’s progress while completing a task.

Google is also introducing Rambler on its Pixel 11 devices. The tool can process speech, remove verbal fillers and turn recordings into polished text or emails.

The push comes as Google, Apple and other technology companies compete to make AI a larger part of everyday smartphone use. Apple is also preparing an updated Siri designed to work across apps and use personal information to provide more useful responses.

However, consumer concerns about artificial intelligence remain significant. Surveys have found widespread skepticism about how businesses use AI and concerns about its broader impact on society.

Google says its goal is ultimately to give people time back by allowing smartphones to handle more of the work themselves.

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