How Parents Can Help Teens Adjust to a New School Year

As students across the Coachella Valley return to school, families are adjusting to new schedules and routines. Mental health professionals say preparing teenagers emotionally can be just as important as getting school supplies ready.

For many students, the start of a new school year can bring excitement, but it can also create stress, anxiety and pressure.

Mental health professionals say students who have spent much of the summer at home may experience anxiety as they return to a structured classroom environment. Starting a new school or moving into middle or high school can add another layer of uncertainty.

At 417 Recovery, the focus includes helping young people and their families navigate challenges that can affect their well-being.

Experts say parents should pay attention to changes in their teenagers, particularly signs of isolation or withdrawal. Changes in hygiene, sleep, mood, behavior or school performance could also signal that a student is struggling.

Social media can add another challenge. Bullying can continue outside the classroom through social media and other online platforms, making it more difficult for students to escape those pressures.

California's new school cellphone restrictions could mean less screen time during the school day and more opportunities for face-to-face interaction. Experts say the changes may also help reduce distractions and keep students focused on academics.

Parents may also experience anxiety as their children return to school. Mental health professionals recommend establishing a trusted support system and making sure teenagers know who they can turn to when they need help.

Parents don't have to wait for a crisis to start talking about mental health. Regular check-ins, listening without judgment and reminding teenagers that they are supported can help them navigate the transition.

Preparing for a new school year isn't just about having the right supplies. Experts say making sure students feel supported emotionally can be just as important as preparing them academically.

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