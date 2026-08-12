How the Whopper Reignited the Burger Wars

Burger King is gaining ground in the fast-food burger battle, helped by a revamped Whopper and a renewed focus on value, marketing and customer experience.

The chain reported an 8.5% increase in US same-store sales last quarter, significantly outperforming McDonald’s. Burger King has also surpassed Wendy’s in US sales this year to become the country’s second-largest burger chain behind McDonald’s.

The Whopper has played a major role in the turnaround. About six months ago, Burger King updated its signature hamburger with a sturdier bun, a revised mayonnaise recipe and new packaging. The company says sales of the updated Whopper are up 20% compared with the previous version.

Burger King US President Tom Curtis has also become a prominent face of the brand, appearing in advertising and social media posts while directly engaging with customers. Consumer research from Technomic shows Burger King is performing better in areas including advertising relatability, brand image and food quality than at any point since 2019.

The chain's gains come as competitors face challenges. McDonald’s US same-store sales rose just 0.8%, while customer traffic declined. The company recently named a new US president and signaled plans to make changes to its business.

Wendy’s has struggled even more, reporting a 7% sales decline. Its CEO acknowledged that the company’s quality, value proposition and customer experience have weakened.

Burger King is now trying to maintain its momentum with initiatives including a “Whopper Guarantee,” which allows customers to have an unsatisfactory Whopper remade for free.

The company also plans additional menu changes and restaurant renovations. About half of its roughly 6,600 US locations have been remodeled so far.

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