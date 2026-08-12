Karoline Leavitt Leaving White House Press Secretary Role, Trump Announces

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt will leave her position at the end of August, President Donald Trump announced Wednesday.

Trump described Leavitt as “one of my most trusted aides” and said she will step down to spend more time with her young children and family. He added that Leavitt will continue working as an outside adviser.

Leavitt, 28, made history as the youngest person to serve as White House press secretary. She also became the first woman to hold the position while pregnant. She returned to the White House briefing room last month following a short maternity leave.

Leavitt served in a junior communications role during Trump’s first term before becoming one of his most prominent and loyal spokespeople during his second term. She frequently defended the president and his policies during White House briefings and on social media.

In her own statement Wednesday, Leavitt said the decision was bittersweet. She said that after returning to the White House following the birth of her daughter, she realized she could not be the mother her two young children deserve while also dedicating the time and attention required by the press secretary position.

During Leavitt’s recent maternity leave, White House press briefings became less frequent, with other senior administration officials, including Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, taking turns at the podium.

Trump has not yet announced who will replace Leavitt as White House press secretary.

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