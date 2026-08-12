Lionel Messi Questions Soccer Future After Emotional Tribute to Father

Lionel Messi is questioning how much longer he will continue playing soccer following the death of his father, Jorge Messi, at age 68.

The Argentine soccer star shared an emotional tribute to his father on social media after traveling to Rosario, Argentina, for his wake. Jorge Messi had been dealing with a serious health condition and was unable to attend the 2026 World Cup in the United States.

Messi said his father encouraged him to play in what became his latest World Cup. He recalled how Jorge continued asking him to compete even as his health deteriorated shortly before the tournament began.

Messi also described the emotional difficulty of playing without his father's messages after matches. He said he hoped Argentina would advance far enough for his father to eventually watch a game.

Argentina ultimately lost to Spain in the World Cup final. Messi said he wanted to win the tournament for his father but acknowledged that his body could not go any further.

The 39-year-old Inter Miami star also raised questions about his soccer future, saying he has doubts about whether he will continue playing much longer.

Messi described Jorge as his father, friend and agent, recalling how his dad took him to training sessions and remained a major presence throughout his career.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Luka Modrić and Carlos Alcaraz were among the sports figures who offered condolences after Messi's tribute.

Messi also thanked fans and others for respecting his family's privacy during the difficult time.

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