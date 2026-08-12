New Asian Bistro Set to Open on El Paseo

Yozu Asian Bistro is ready to introduce a fresh taste of Asia to El Paseo, with its grand opening scheduled for August 26th. Located at the shops on El Paseo, this new dining venue brings Tokyo-inspired vibes to the desert landscape. The restaurant takes over the former Shorebird space situated at the intersection of Monterey and Highway 74. Patrons will appreciate the convenience of free parking located behind the restaurant.

The culinary offerings at Yozu Asian Bistro are centered on sharing, featuring an array of sushi, sake, handcrafted cocktails, and dishes inspired by Japanese, Korean, Chinese, and Southeast Asian cuisines. This blend of flavors is sure to attract food enthusiasts looking for a new dining experience in the Coachella Valley.