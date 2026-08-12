New Shake Shack Opens in La Quinta Today

Burger lovers have a new spot to grab lunch starting today. Shake Shack opens its doors at 10 a.m. at its new La Quinta location, 78772 Highway 111.

The menu includes Shake Shack's usual lineup of hand-spun shakes, crinkle cut fries and burgers, along with the chain's recently launched West Coast menu items.

The first wave of guests today will get free custom Shake Shack handheld fans to help beat the summer heat. Shake Shack is also donating $1 from every sandwich sold today to FIND Food Bank, which works to fight hunger across eastern Riverside and southern San Bernardino counties.

This is Shake Shack's second location in the valley. The first opened in Palm Desert off El Paseo in December 2024.

The La Quinta Shack will be open 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.



