Palm Springs Fire Department Offers Free Emergency Training

The Palm Springs Fire Department is offering three free community emergency response team training courses over the next year.

The courses will teach residents basic skills that can be used during emergencies, including fire safety, search and rescue and basic medical response.

Training sessions are scheduled for October, January and March at the Palm Springs Fire Department Training Center.

Each session will be limited to 40 participants, with Palm Springs residents receiving an opportunity to register before others.

Participants who complete the training will receive a certificate along with a backpack filled with emergency supplies.

The program is designed to give residents practical skills and resources they can use to help themselves, their families and their communities during an emergency.

Those interested in participating can register by contacting the Palm Springs Fire Department at the email address provided by the department.

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