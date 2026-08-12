Palm Springs Palm Allée Nominated as Historic Resource

The Palm Springs Preservation Foundation has submitted a 115-page nomination seeking to designate the Palm Canyon Drive Palm Allée as a Class 1 historic resource.

The nomination was submitted to the city on August 2, following a controversial Palm Springs City Council vote over the trimming of palm trees throughout the city.

In July, the City Council voted 4-1 to move forward with a systematic, citywide plan to trim palm trees. The decision has drawn concern from preservation advocates who say the city's palm trees are an important part of Palm Springs' history and cultural identity.

The Palm Springs Preservation Foundation says the council's decision did not adequately account for the historical and cultural significance of the trees.

The foundation has urged the city to consider a more balanced, tree-by-tree approach to palm management rather than applying a uniform strategy across the city.

That approach would also take into account the different characteristics of the city's palm species, including native California fan palms and non-native Mexican fan palms.

The historic designation request for the Palm Canyon Drive Palm Allée could provide another avenue for preserving the distinctive landscape along one of Palm Springs' most recognizable corridors.

The nomination now goes through the city's historic preservation process, where officials will consider the request and its potential impact on how the palm trees are managed in the future.

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