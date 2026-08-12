Powerball Jackpot Reaches $1 Billion Ahead of Wednesday Drawing

The Powerball jackpot has reached an estimated $1 billion ahead of Wednesday night's drawing, giving lottery players across the country a chance at one of the game's biggest prizes.

The drawing is scheduled for 10:59 p.m. Eastern time Wednesday. A winning ticket matching all six numbers would claim the estimated $1 billion annuity prize.

Players can also choose the cash option, which is estimated at $433 million before taxes.

Lottery players say they already have plans for what they would do with the money if they beat the odds and win the massive jackpot.

Some said they would use the money to pay off student loans, car payments and other debts. Others talked about traveling, buying a new home or helping family members.

Several players also said they would donate some of their winnings or share the money with friends and relatives.

But the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot remain extremely long. The chance of matching all five white balls and the Powerball is approximately 1 in 292.2 million.

Powerball tickets cost $2 per play, giving players a relatively inexpensive chance at a potentially life-changing prize.

The $1 billion jackpot has fueled increased interest ahead of Wednesday night's drawing, as players dream about what they would do with a billion-dollar fortune.

If there is no jackpot winner Wednesday night, the prize would roll over again for the next drawing.

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