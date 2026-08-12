Shake Shack Opens New Location in La Quinta

A new Shake Shack has opened its doors in La Quinta, giving Coachella Valley burger fans another place to grab the chain's signature burgers, fries and shakes.

The new location is the second Shake Shack in the Coachella Valley, joining the restaurant on El Paseo in Palm Desert. Both locations share another connection: General Manager Joseph Sanchez, who helped open the El Paseo restaurant and is now leading the La Quinta location.

For Sanchez, the opening is especially meaningful because he was raised in La Quinta.

“Being able to come back here and be part of my hometown and really bring what Shake Shack stands for, which is standing for something good, to this community, it's amazing,” Sanchez said.

Opening day also focused on giving back. Shake Shack is donating $1 from every sandwich and burger sold to Finding Food Bank, a nonprofit that serves families and children across the Coachella Valley.

Local residents Jessica Carlton and her daughter, Kingsley, were among the customers celebrating the new restaurant's opening. Along with burgers and cheese fries, they picked up Shake Shack merchandise and other giveaways.

Sanchez also highlighted some of the restaurant's popular menu options, including the West Coast burger and West Coast chicken sandwich, as well as the classic ShackBurger and crinkle-cut fries.

Despite the summer offseason, the new La Quinta restaurant was packed on opening day, which Sanchez said reflects the strong community support for the new location.

Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.