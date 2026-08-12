Somali Referee Omar Artan Makes History After World Cup Setback

For Somali soccer referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan, missing the 2026 World Cup was a devastating setback. But just weeks later, he is preparing to make history on another of soccer’s biggest stages.

Artan was selected by FIFA as one of seven African referees for this summer’s World Cup and was expected to become the first Somali referee to officiate at the tournament. However, he was denied entry to the United States after being questioned for 11 hours at Miami International Airport and deported.

A US Customs and Border Protection spokesperson said at the time that Artan’s entry was denied because of “vetting concerns.” A Trump administration official later cited alleged derogatory information and an alleged association with suspected members of terrorist organizations. The official did not provide details supporting the allegation.

Artan has since received a major opportunity from UEFA.

He will referee Wednesday’s UEFA Super Cup between Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa in Salzburg, Austria. The appointment makes Artan the first non-European referee to officiate the prestigious competition.

The 34-year-old has already broken several barriers during his career. He became the first Somali referee to officiate at an Africa Cup of Nations tournament and the first to referee a CAF Champions League final. In 2025, he was named CAF Men’s Referee of the Year.

Artan said the period following his World Cup exclusion was difficult, but he expressed gratitude for the support he received from around the world.

He also returned to Somalia to a hero’s welcome and encouraged aspiring referees not to give up on their goals.

“Don’t ever stop dreaming,” Artan said.

He will be joined for the Super Cup by assistant referees from Djibouti and Kenya, creating an all-African officiating crew for the historic match.

For Artan, the assignment offers a chance to turn a major disappointment into another milestone in his growing international career.

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