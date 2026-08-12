Spokane Wildfires Destroy Homes as One Family Vows to Rebuild

Recent wildfires in Spokane, Washington, have destroyed homes and displaced families, but one homeowner says she is determined to rebuild.

Ami Kendall’s family moved into their Spokane home in 1987. She later purchased the house from her mother and made it her own, but the property was destroyed by wildfire in recent weeks.

Kendall said she was devastated when she returned home and saw the damage.

The family was able to escape with some of their pets as the fire approached. Kendall said firefighters helped push them out of the home as the flames spread rapidly. Two of her cats survived, while much of the home and its belongings were destroyed.

Kendall said she had been concerned about fires for years after another fire affected the neighborhood in 1994.

Despite losing the home where she raised her children, Kendall said she plans to rebuild.

“I mean, brought my kids from the hospital to this house. I’d like to stay,” she said.

Fire crews continue working to contain the remaining wildfire activity and monitor neighborhoods for hot spots. Nearly 2,000 firefighters have been involved in the response, with many remaining in affected communities even after evacuation orders were lifted.

Kendall said she appreciates the firefighters who came from across the region to help protect the community.

Her plans for rebuilding include making some changes to the property, including adding the front porch she always wanted.

For Kendall, rebuilding represents a chance to preserve her family’s connection to the neighborhood despite the destruction left by the wildfire.

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