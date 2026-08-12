Total Solar Eclipse Dazzles Crowds in Bragança, Portugal

A rare total solar eclipse created a dramatic display over Bragança, Portugal, as the moon moved directly between the Earth and the sun.

Bragança was among the locations in the path of totality, giving viewers the opportunity to see the sun completely covered by the moon. The event drew attention from eclipse watchers looking to experience one of astronomy's most striking natural phenomena.

The 2026 total solar eclipse was visible along a path stretching across parts of the North Atlantic and Europe. Northern Spain and Portugal were among the prime viewing locations, while the eclipse also crossed areas including Greenland and Iceland.

The event attracted hundreds of thousands of additional visitors to Spain and other locations along the eclipse's path, including people who have traveled internationally to follow major eclipses.

For viewers outside the path of totality, the eclipse appeared as a partial solar eclipse, with only part of the sun covered by the moon.

Anyone viewing a solar eclipse must use specially designed solar viewing glasses or other approved equipment. Looking directly at the sun without proper eye protection can cause permanent eye damage.

The eclipse provided another rare opportunity for skywatchers to witness the moon completely blocking the sun, briefly turning daytime skies dark along the path of totality.

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