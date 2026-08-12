Total Solar Eclipse Draws Hundreds of Thousands to Northern Spain

Hundreds of thousands of tourists traveled to northern Spain to witness a rare total solar eclipse, drawing eclipse chasers from around the world.

Government officials estimated that about 450,000 additional tourists arrived in Spain for the celestial event. Northern Spain was one of the best places in Europe to experience the eclipse because it fell along the path of totality, where the moon completely covers the sun.

The event marked Europe's first opportunity to see a total solar eclipse since 1999.

The path of totality also crossed Greenland and passed near Iceland, giving eclipse enthusiasts several locations to choose from for the best views.

Among the visitors were Americans who traveled to Europe after seeing the 2024 total solar eclipse across parts of the United States.

The 2026 eclipse also provided viewing opportunities in the U.S., although Americans did not experience totality.

The eclipse was partially visible in Alaska beginning around 8:27 a.m. local time, with about 37% of the sun covered. The eclipse later reached the continental United States shortly after 1:50 p.m. Eastern time.

In Maine, viewers could see roughly one-quarter of the sun covered before the eclipse faded farther down the East Coast.

Experts and eclipse watchers reminded viewers to use certified solar eclipse glasses when looking directly at the sun. Regular sunglasses do not provide adequate protection and looking directly at the sun can cause serious eye damage.

For eclipse enthusiasts, the event was another opportunity to experience one of nature's most dramatic astronomical spectacles.

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