Trump Secretly Switched Planes in Turkey After Missile Threat, Aides Joined Him

President Donald Trump secretly switched from Air Force One to a smaller aircraft during his departure from Turkey last month after US officials received a specific threat involving a shoulder-fired missile, according to a person familiar with the arrangements.

The elaborate security maneuver took place following the NATO summit in Ankara. Officials feared Trump could face significant danger if he departed Turkey aboard either the traditional Air Force One aircraft or the Qatar-donated jet he had used to travel to the summit.

Trump was moved to a smaller C-32A aircraft using a catering truck that traveled between the planes. Several of his closest aides accompanied him, including executive assistant Natalie Harp, deputy White House chief of staff Dan Scavino and Oval Office operations director Walt Nauta.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth also joined Trump on the smaller aircraft. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent remained aboard the larger Air Force One with other White House staff, military personnel and members of the press.

CNN analysis of video from Ankara Airport showed the catering truck positioned alongside Air Force One before Trump’s motorcade arrived. After Trump boarded, the truck moved to the smaller aircraft.

The larger plane departed first, with the smaller aircraft carrying Trump leaving about a minute later.

Trump confirmed the broad outlines of the operation Tuesday but downplayed the circumstances, saying he followed instructions from the Secret Service and military officials.

The reported threat came amid heightened concerns about possible Iranian efforts to target Trump. US officials have previously warned of potential Iranian retaliation following the 2020 US drone strike that killed Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.

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