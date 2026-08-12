US Marine Veteran Robert Gilman Returns Home After Release From Russian Detention

Former U.S. Marine veteran Robert Gilman has returned to the United States after more than four years in Russian detention.

Gilman, 32, arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport after Russia released him Tuesday on what officials described as humanitarian grounds. A U.S. official said Russian President Vladimir Putin approved a pardon for Gilman.

President Donald Trump said he had discussed Gilman’s case with Putin and credited those conversations with helping secure his release. Trump also said Russia did not request anyone in exchange for Gilman.

Gilman’s advocates and family had raised serious concerns about his health in recent weeks. His advocates said he had experienced severe physical and psychological problems while in Russian custody and feared he could die if he remained detained.

Trump special envoy Steve Witkoff welcomed Gilman after his arrival in the Washington area, calling him a patriot and former U.S. Marine who served his country.

Gilman was then taken to a U.S. military hospital in San Antonio, Texas, where he is expected to undergo medical and psychological evaluations and receive treatment.

Gilman was arrested in Russia in January 2022 after Russian authorities accused him of being intoxicated and becoming involved in an altercation with a police officer. He was sentenced to four and a half years in prison.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio welcomed Gilman’s release but said the administration continues to seek the return of other Americans detained in Russia.

Gilman’s sister, Lexie Hudson, thanked Trump and others who worked to secure her brother’s release.

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