Wall Street Stocks Close Mixed as Nasdaq Gains, Dow Edges Lower

U.S. stocks finished Wednesday’s trading session mixed, with the Nasdaq leading the major indexes higher while the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged lower.

The Dow closed at 53,770.27, down 21.58 points, or 0.04%.

The S&P 500 finished at 7,748.50, gaining 20.30 points, or 0.26%.

The Nasdaq Composite ended the session at 26,588.49, up 143.04 points, or 0.54%.

The mixed close came as investors continued to monitor economic conditions, inflation and other factors affecting financial markets.

The Nasdaq’s gain marked the strongest performance among the three major U.S. stock indexes Wednesday, while the Dow was nearly unchanged.

Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.