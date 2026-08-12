Who Is Josh Kushner? Billionaire Who Bought the Los Angeles Lakers

Josh Kushner is stepping into the spotlight after announcing a record-breaking $12.5 billion deal to buy the Los Angeles Lakers alongside former Disney CEO Bob Iger.

Kushner, 41, is the founder of Thrive Capital, a New York-based venture capital firm with investments in major technology companies and consumer brands. Thrive has invested in companies including OpenAI, SpaceX, Spotify, SKIMS and A24, while also holding minority stakes in the San Francisco Giants and Miami Heat.

Kushner has largely avoided the public spotlight compared with his older brother, Jared Kushner, who is married to President Donald Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump. Josh Kushner has previously said that liberal values have guided his life and that he has supported political leaders who share those views.

Born in New Jersey, Kushner is the son of real estate businessman Charles Kushner. He is married to model Karlie Kloss, and the couple have three children.

Beyond venture capital, Kushner founded Oscar Health in 2012. The health insurance company has recently reported record profits.

According to Forbes, Kushner is worth about $5 billion.

His business interests have also recently included professional sports and international soccer. His investment firm Thrive Eternal was involved in a controversial FIFA proposal to sell private stakes tied to future World Cup tournaments. That plan was later scrapped.

Now, the Lakers purchase could become Kushner's most prominent investment yet, giving him a much larger presence in the sports world.

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