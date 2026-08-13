Calocurb promotes natural approach to appetite control and muscle preservation

GLP-1 medications have become a widely discussed option for weight loss, but concerns about losing muscle along with body fat have prompted interest in other approaches.

On Desert Living, Sarah Kennedy, founder and CEO of Calocurb, discussed recent clinical research involving the product and its potential role in weight management.

Kennedy said a six-month study involving 150 men and women with BMIs between 25 and 35 found that participants in the treatment group experienced significant weight loss, which she said was primarily from fat rather than muscle.

She also highlighted the importance of preserving muscle during weight loss, particularly as people age. Kennedy said maintaining muscle is important for strength, mobility and healthy aging.

According to Kennedy, the study also found a greater reduction in visceral fat among participants receiving the treatment compared with the non-treatment group.

Calocurb is marketed as a supplement designed to stimulate the body's naturally occurring appetite-suppressing hormones, including GLP-1. Kennedy said the product is taken about an hour to an hour and a half before lunch or dinner and is intended to help people feel full faster.

She contrasted that approach with prescription GLP-1 medications, which use synthetic hormones designed to mimic the body's natural GLP-1 response.

Kennedy said Calocurb's effects last approximately four to six hours and encouraged viewers interested in the product to visit the company's website for additional information.

The interview featured claims from the company and its founder; consumers should consult a qualified health professional before making decisions about weight-loss treatments or supplements.