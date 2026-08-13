'Clear the Shelters' Adoption Event Hopes to Find Pets Homes

The Palm Springs Animal Shelter is hoping this weekend's 'Clear the Shelters' event will help find homes for animals as the facility faces overcrowding.

Among the pets available is Bashful, a puppy from the shelter's litter. Staff expects Bashful to grow to about 50 pounds and say he could make a great companion.

Every animal adopted this weekend will be spayed or neutered, vaccinated and ready to go home.

Adopters will also receive a swag bag and a bag of food.

Adoption fees are being waived thanks to the Marco Colantonio Real Estate Group.

Shelter staff say they are especially hoping to find homes for larger dogs, some of which have been at the shelter for years.

They also remind potential adopters that puppies require plenty of time, attention and training.

Staff say they'll provide new pet owners with resources to help them get started.

The 'Clear the Shelters' event continues throughout the weekend at the Palm Springs Animal Shelter.