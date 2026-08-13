Criminal Case Against Man Detained Near Trump Rally in Coachella Resolved

The criminal case against a 51-year-old man who was detained near a Trump campaign rally in Coachella in 2024 has been resolved.

Vem Miller completed a six-month misdemeanor diversion program at the end of July, formally ending all criminal court proceedings, according to information provided in the case.

Miller was detained in October 2024 after Riverside County sheriff’s deputies found guns inside his vehicle near a Trump campaign rally in Coachella.

At the time, Miller was described in some reports as a potential “third Trump assassin,” but authorities did not establish that he was part of an assassination attempt.

The case centered on a misdemeanor charge of carrying a loaded firearm in public without a permit.

Miller’s completion of the diversion program formally brings the criminal proceedings to an end. The available information does not specifically address the final disposition of the misdemeanor firearm charge.

The case drew national attention because of its connection to the presidential campaign event and the discovery of firearms in Miller’s vehicle.

Miller’s case is separate from the two other high-profile assassination attempts against former President Donald Trump in 2024.

Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.