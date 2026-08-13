Eisenhower Health Named Among California’s Top 50 Best Employers by Forbes

Eisenhower Health in Rancho Mirage has been recognized by Forbes as one of the top 50 employers in California for 2026.

The health care organization was included in Forbes’ Best-in-State Employers ranking, which considered more than 254,000 survey responses covering more than 2 million employers across the country.

Eisenhower Health was recognized among the top employers in California across multiple industries, not just health care.

“We’re very proud and very happy to have been recognized by Forbes as one of the top 50 in-state employers in California,” an Eisenhower Health executive vice president said. “That’s across many industries, not just health care. So we take particularly great pride in that award.”

The executive said the recognition reflects the connection between an engaged workforce and the quality of care provided to patients in the Coachella Valley.

“I think there’s really a direct connection between an engaged workforce and our employees and actually the quality of the care that the patient receives,” the executive said.

Eisenhower Health leaders also credited the organization’s employees for contributing to the recognition and supporting the health system’s mission.

“We’re so proud of the work that our employees do here every day,” the executive said. “They all understand the importance of what they do every day and the mission of better care to this community and how important that is to the Valley.”

Eisenhower Health President Martin Massiello also released a statement about the recognition, saying the honor reflects the commitment and dedication employees bring to the organization.

The Forbes recognition comes as Eisenhower Health continues to serve patients throughout Rancho Mirage and communities across the Coachella Valley.

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