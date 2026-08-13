Emmanuel Haro Case: Investigators Reveal How They Uncovered the Truth

The case of 9-month-old Emmanuel Haro captivated the Coachella Valley and the nation after his parents reported that their baby had been kidnapped.

What followed was a criminal investigation that ultimately led to both parents being arrested, charged and convicted of murdering their own son.

As the anniversary of the beginning of the case approaches, investigators are now revealing more about how they determined what happened to Emmanuel.

By the time authorities filed charges, investigators said they had answered many of the central questions surrounding the case.

“By the time we had filed charges, we had answered most of the questions that we were going to be able to answer,” an investigator said.

Authorities determined that Emmanuel had not been kidnapped and that he had died before the 911 call reporting his disappearance.

“So we knew that this was not a kidnapping,” the investigator said. “We knew very well, based on all of the investigation, that Emmanuel had died sometime at least days, probably weeks, before the 911 call.”

The case also raised questions about whether agencies and systems designed to protect children missed warning signs before Emmanuel’s death.

NBC Palm Springs will take an in-depth look at the investigation, including how detectives uncovered what happened to Emmanuel and what authorities say they learned throughout the case.

The report will also examine questions surrounding an earlier child abuse case involving Emmanuel’s father and the judge who allowed him to avoid consequences in that case.

The full report airs tomorrow on NBC Palm Springs beginning at 6 p.m.

Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.