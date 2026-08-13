Ex-Cathedral City Elementary Teacher Headed to Trial on Sexual Abuse Charges

A former Cathedral City elementary school teacher is headed to trial on multiple charges involving the alleged sexual abuse of students.

Cathedral City police say the investigation began in May 2025 after a parent reported that their 8-year-old child had allegedly been inappropriately touched by teacher Brian Ruben Marquez.

Detectives later identified four additional student victims.

Marquez was arrested in May and booked into the Riverside County Jail. He is due back in court August 26 at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.

Meanwhile, the Palm Springs Unified School District issued a statement on the development to the school's parents, saying, "As soon as school and district officials were made aware of these allegations last year, Brian Marquez was placed on administrative leave and reports were filed with law enforcement and child protective services officials. We have been working closely with these agencies during this extensive investigation.

The safety of our students is the number one priority at CCE and PSUSD, and we have zero tolerance for any behavior that jeopardizes that safety and trust. Thank you for your continued support and understanding."

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to contact the Cathedral City Police Department's detective at (760) 770-0381.