Former Cathedral City Teacher Accused of Sexually Abusing Students

A former Cathedral City elementary school teacher is accused of sexually abusing students after police say an investigation identified five alleged victims.

The Cathedral City Police Department said the investigation began in May 2025 after a parent reported that their 8-year-old child had been inappropriately touched by teacher Brian Ruben Marquez.

Detectives later identified four additional student victims, according to police.

Marquez was arrested in May and booked into the Riverside County Jail. He is due back in court Aug. 26 at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.

The allegations have not been proven in court.

NBC Palm Springs reached out to the Palm Springs Unified School District for comment. The district provided a statement addressing the investigation and its commitment to student safety.

“We’ve been closely working with these agencies during this extensive investigation,” the district said in part. “The safety of our students is the number one priority at CCE and PSUSD and we have zero tolerance for any behavior that jeopardizes that safety and trust.”

Police are continuing to investigate the allegations and are asking anyone who may have additional information to contact the Cathedral City Police Department.

The investigation remains ongoing as Marquez’s case moves through the court system.

Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.