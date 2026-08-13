Former Indio Pastor Arrested in Alleged Sexual Assault of Minor

A 41-year-old pastor who previously served at churches in Indio and Blythe has been arrested in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a minor, according to authorities.

Lino Hernandez was arrested Wednesday at his home in Blythe and booked into the Blythe Jail.

The investigation began in June, authorities said. Officials have not released information about the alleged victim or victims involved in the case.

Authorities say Hernandez previously served at churches in both Indio and Blythe. Investigators believe there may be additional victims connected to the case.

The allegations against Hernandez have not been proven in court, and information about the circumstances surrounding the alleged assault has not been released.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is asking anyone who may have information related to the investigation or additional potential victims to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

The investigation remains ongoing as authorities continue gathering information.

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