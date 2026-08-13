Holidays, Left Hands, and a Little Friendly Competition

Thursday, August 13th brings a trio of tasty and quirky holidays, starting with National Filet Mignon Day, celebrating the tender, premium cut of beef tenderloin whose French name literally translates to "small, delicate filet." Pair that with a glass of something bubbly for National Prosecco Day, honoring the fruity, bubbly Italian sparkling wine that's perfect for celebrating just about anything.

The day also marks National Left Handers Day, and Jerry's cooking up two left handed themed questions to put viewers' knowledge to the test. Think you know your southpaw trivia? Watch the segment and see how you stack up.

1) In the animated television sitcom The Simpsons, Ned Flanders is so proud of being left-handed that he quits his job and invests his life savings into opening a shop at the Springfield Mall specializing in products for left-handed people. What is the name of Ned's store?

A) The Left Is Right

B) The Leftorium

C) Leftovers

2) Eight of the 45 United States presidents are documented as being left-handed, including Herbert Hoover and Harry Truman. That's about 18%, well above the roughly 10% of left-handers found in the general population worldwide. Who was the last left-handed president to occupy the White House?

A) Barack Obama

B) Bill Clinton

C) George H.W. Bush

Think you've got the answers locked in? Watch the full segment above to find out if you're right, and don't forget to give Jerry a left-handed high five if you get them both.



