Indio Man to Stand Trial in Food 4 Less Parking Lot Shooting

A 20-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a customer at an Indio Food 4 Less will stand trial for first-degree murder, according to court proceedings.

Gideon Gonzalez Jr. is accused of shooting and killing 26-year-old Lorenzo Segoviano during an altercation in the store’s parking lot on Feb. 1, 2025.

Segoviano was fatally shot during the incident, according to authorities.

Gonzalez has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting and will now face trial in the case.

Gonzalez is currently out on bail after posting $250,000 bond.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 27 in Indio.

The case remains pending in Riverside County Superior Court. The allegations against Gonzalez have not been proven in court, and he is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

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