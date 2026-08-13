Indio Pastor Arrested For Allegedly Sexually Assaulting a Minor

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department says a 41-year-old church pastor suspected of sexually assaulting a minor was arrested on Wednesday in Blythe.

Lino Hernandez of Mesa Verde was booked into Blythe Jail on suspicion of multiple sexual assault charges, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's

Department.



Bail information was not immediately available. He is being held in Indio.

As of Thursday night, the Riverside County District Attorney's office had not filed charges, but Hernandez is expected to appear in court Friday in Indio.



An investigation regarding the sexual assault began in June, when Hernandez was identified as the suspect. Investigators learned he served as a

pastor in churches in the cities of Blythe and Indio, but investigators have not released the names of the churches.



A search warrant was executed at his residence Wednesday in the 18000 block of Cottonwood Drive, in Blythe. Hernandez was taken into custody without

incident.

There was no information provided about the victim, or victims.

The investigation was ongoing and authorities believe there may be additional victims.

Anyone with additional information regarding the case was asked to call 760-921-7900.