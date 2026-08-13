Jerry's SoCal Weather Briefing on Thursday, August 13, 2026!

Thicker high clouds over the Southwest -- tied to a pair of tropical storms East of Hawaii -- will play a role in providing below-normal high temperatures for the Coachella Valley today.

Valley midday temps will only peak at around 100° this afternoon, just a couple of degree warmer on Friday under clearing skies. We'll slowly heat-up each day to near-normal numbers around 109° be early next week.



The Valley will still experience some humidity today as dew points hover in the mid-50s on the Western half of the Valley while the Southeast end will be closer to 60°.

Today, on-shore winds will strengthen during the late-afternoon/early-evening hours through the San Gorgonio Pass... occasionally gusty around Desert Hot Springs and the wind-prone areas of the Coachella Valley.

@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings