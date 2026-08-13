La Quinta to Hold Annual Lightsaber Vigil Honoring Fallen Marines

The City of La Quinta will host its annual Lightsaber Vigil later this month to honor U.S. Marine Cpl. Hunter Lopez and fellow service members who were killed during the 2021 Kabul airport attack.

The vigil is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 26, beginning at 7 p.m. at the La Quinta Civic Center campus. The event will continue into the evening.

Lopez, a U.S. Marine from the Coachella Valley, was among the 13 U.S. service members killed in the Aug. 26, 2021, attack at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.

The annual vigil gives community members an opportunity to remember Lopez and the other service members who lost their lives in the attack.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lightsabers to participate in the vigil.

The city is also inviting residents to bring photographs of loved ones who have served in the military or worked as first responders. Those photos will be displayed as part of the community's effort to honor those who have served.

The event is open to community members who want to pay tribute to fallen service members and recognize the sacrifices made by members of the military and first responder communities.

The vigil will take place at the La Quinta Civic Center campus on Aug. 26, beginning at 7 p.m.

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